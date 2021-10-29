Pharmally exec guns for House seat as QC representative

An executive of Pharmally Biological Company is among those who are running as a representative of Quezon City’s fifth district in the 2022 national elections.

Rose Nono Lin, a stockholder at the firm and its chief financial officer, is included in the slate of Quezon City mayoral aspirant Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan).

This was noticed by some Filipinos who shared the lineup on social media and remembered how her name surfaced in recent months in relation to the hearings lead by the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations.

It is also known as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Pharmally girl Rose Lin got some thick face to vie for a gov't post. Now we know who's behind her retraction. https://t.co/lRoPn2xIw5 — DT_vmc (@DT_8reborn) October 28, 2021

“Rose Lin? As in Rose Nono-Lin of Pharmally Biological? Wow,” another Twitter user commented with an upside down emoji.

“Senate summons Michael Yang’s business associate Rose Nono Lin… benefitted from Pharmally, is running for congresswoman in Novaliches, Quezon City, what a mockery of the Filipino people,” wrote a different online user.

“Rose Lin is connected to Pharmally,” another Filipino commented with a clown face emoji.

Lin’s name rose to prominence after she was summoned by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee which is conducting hearings into the Commission on Audit’s 2020 report on the budget utilization of the health department in its COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

Part of these public inquiries include the alleged anomalous pandemic contracts inked by the government, such as those with the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros previously identified Lin as the key person who can help them connect Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. with the Philippine Full Win Group of Companies Inc.

A report also stated that Lin, together with Lin Weixiong, have started a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator firm called the Xionwei Technology Company during the Duterte administration.

At the Senate hearing, Lin denied that the Pharmally Biological was connected with Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

She claimed they are not sister companies and that they are different from each other. She also denied involvement in Pharmally Pharmaceutical’s operation or having a share in the firm.

Pharmally Pharmaceuticals is the company that was found by the Senate probe to have obtained billions worth of government orders for medical supplies despite having little business capital.

“Hindi rin po ako direktor, opisyal o share holder po nito. Wala rin po akong kontrata na pinasok sa gobynero para mag-supply ng PPE (personal protective equipment). Ako po ay karaniwang mamamayan lamang. Lahat ng akusasyon sa akin at sa aking pamilya ay puro haka-haka lamang,” Lin said before.

In one of the hearings, Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee chair, said that Lin owned five luxury cars worth a total of P38 million.