Cebu archdiocese to create ‘ecological ministry’ in parishes

Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu encouraged the establishment of a “Parish Ecological Ministry” in all parishes of the archdiocese.

In a circular released Nov. 3, he said that the new ministry is one of their contributions to efforts against the environmental crisis.

He said the archdiocese’s Commission on Environmental Concern also sees the need “to have their pastoral initiatives and programs touching base at the parish level”.

“And this can be addressed through the setting up of the Parish Ecological Ministry in all parishes in the archdiocese,” Palma said.

The creation of parish-based ecology desks is also in line with the National Laudato Si program of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The archbishop said the task and responsibility is to implement the archdiocese’s “500 Legacy Trees Program” and address other environmental concerns.

The initiative to plant and grow fruit-bearing trees was launched this year for the local Church’s 500th Year of Christianity celebration.

“It is our aim that in 2025, at least 50 percent if not all our parishes, have promoted ecological spirituality and action and thus, concretely manifesting a Church that is truly gifted to give,” Palma said.