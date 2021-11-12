Davao archbishop urges families to display Advent wreath in homes

As they do in churches, a Catholic archbishop encouraged families to have an Advent wreath in their homes.

In a circular, Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao urged parishes to keep and promote the tradition in celebration of the days of advent.

“I call on our parish priests, in particular, to do this promotion to our families, that is, to put up Advent Wreaths and do the accompanying prayer rituals,” Valles said.

The Advent wreath is a symbol of the season, with a candle lit in each of the four Sundays leading up to Christmas.

The tradition is well observed in parish churches and chapels.

“Now let us also promote this beautiful tradition to be observed in our homes with each family,” Valles said.

The archbishop also asked parish lay and youth leaders to help encourage the families to help start the tradition in the home.

“As we wait with joy and prepare for the celebration of Christmas, let us keep this beautiful tradition of displaying the Advent wreath in our homes to remind us of the eternity of God and of our eternal life in Christ,” he said.