Bishops tells youth: Stop blaming others, take responsibility

Catholic bishops called on young people to do away with blaming others and instead take responsibility for their lives.

They said that if young people want to succeed in life, they need to take it seriously and start by not blaming others and doing something about their situation.

“Arise! Stop blaming others. Stop blaming your circumstances. Rather, take responsibility,” the bishops’ youth commission chaired by Bishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Daet said in a message to young people.

“Do not shy away from responsibilities; be ready and willing to make an account of your life. Maximize and share your talent, your time, your gifts and your life,” they said.

The bishops made the call in their message for this year’s National Youth Day, which takes place every December 16.

Echoing Pope Francis’ message for the 36th World Youth Day, they pointed to the important role that young people have to play in the world today.

The pope’s message for the 2021 Diocesan WYD is under the theme: “Arise. I appoint you as a witness of what you have seen” (Acts 26:16).

“We can take this call as a reminder for us to choose to stop blaming others or our circumstances. On the contrary, we can choose to take responsibility,” the bishops said.

“Maximize and share your talent, your time, your gifts and your life,” they added.

This year’s WYD takes place on November 21 and will be celebrated in dioceses around the world as the Church prepares for the 2023 WYD in Lisbon, Portugal.

The bishops also acknowledged the difficulties that the Filipino youth have been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many young people, according to them, experienced multiple scenes of weakness, despair, loss and even death.

They, however, encouraged the youth not to allow themselves to be drowned by the tragedies and misfortunes they encounter.

“Do not let go of the light that gives you hope,” the bishops also said.

It was in 1986 when the CBCP declared every December 16 as National Youth Day.

The event is held in a different host diocese every two or three years, with local celebrations taking place in the intervening years.

The last NYD was held in Cebu City in April 2019 with more than 20,000 pilgrims in attendance. The Archdiocese of Caceres was supposed to host the event this year but it was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.