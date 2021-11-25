‘Fan for life’: BTS just performed in front of this Fil-Am anchor’s car

A Filipino-American broadcaster was among the lucky front row witnesses of Korean group BTS as they perform their hit singles in the middle of traffic in Los Angeles in the United States.

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday (Manila time), Cher Calvin, an award-winning KTLA5 news anchor, shared video clips that showed the septet perform “Butter” in front of her car.

The first clip showed the septet waiting on a sidewalk along with a camera crew and other staff.

She happened to be stuck on a red light at an intersection in the city.

Calvin wrote: “Oh my god. #bts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher Calvin (@chercalvin)

In the second and longer video, BTS and their backup dancers suddenly ran to the center of the pedestrian lane. They stopped right in front of her car.

They then made a short, grand performance of their Grammy-nominated song in the middle of the road.

V, one of the members, was even shown to touch Calvin’s car while performing.

As soon as the red light was about to turn green, BTS, the backup dancers and other staff dispersed and returned safely to the sidewalk.

In the caption, Calvin said that she became a “fan for life.”

“Oh my god BTS!!!! #bts #crosswalkmusical @j_corden wow!! @bts.world.official not gonna lie. I’m officially a #fanforlife (heart emojis) (and right after a car wash with paint they couldn’t get off on my steering wheel from spilled paint in storage! And my dry cleaning about to be dropped off! Of all days!),” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher Calvin (@chercalvin)

This seemingly spontaneous dancing acts were part of the “Crosswalk Concert” segment in an episode of the US-based show “The Late Late Night with James Corden.”

Before tonight’s #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here’s a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! 💜https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

Reports said BTS performed “Butter” and “Dynamite,” their first Grammy-nominated song, in the middle of LA traffic.

They performed their third English song “Permission to Dance” in the studio.

As of writing, the full video of their Crosswalk Concert have yet been released on YouTube.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Calvin, also a former Kapamilya host, shared that she was just on her way to lunch during that time.

“I was going to lunch and I saw all this traffic, and nothing was happening. Then I saw all these people off to the side and I noticed, ‘Wait a second, that’s James Corden and that’s BTS!'” she was quoted as saying.

Calvin further stated that she had always liked their music. Witnessing them perform live, however, made her a “fan for life.”

“They literally performed for me!” she added.

Some fans who also saw the Korean juggernaut dance in front of them expressed their shock on Twitter.

NO WAYDNSJ I JUST SAW BTS RECORD THEIR CROSSWALK CONCERT FOR JAMES CORDEN HOLY SHITHDKSKW pic.twitter.com/pSK8OUsupK — 𝚡𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚒⁷ is seeing bts (@yoongistune) November 23, 2021

BTS won big at the American Music Awards after clinching three major awards that night, including the prestigious Artist of the Year.

They also won the Favorite Pop Song for “Butter” and the Favorite Pop Duo or Group awards.

READ: ‘Privilege to witness history’: Lea Salonga praises BTS over win at 2021 AMAs

They are set to hold their first offline concert at the So-Fi Stadium on November 27, 28, and December 1 and 2.