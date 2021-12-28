Instead of fireworks, DOH advises Pinoys to use household items to welcome 2022

For a safer and cheaper celebration of New Year’s Eve, the health department encouraged Filipinos to utilize items that can be found in households instead of setting off firecrackers to usher in 2022.

In a social media post, the Department of Health said that people can save P1,000 when they use a cooking pot or pan instead of buying the five star firecracker, a type of firework which is prohibited by the government.

The DOH said that buying the five star firecracker has several risks, which include the following:

Eye injuries

Burns

Can trigger asthma or cough

Fee for treatment of injury and/or burn

Environment pollutant

Risk of tetanus

It said that utilizing a cooking pot or a pan does not cost anything, except perhaps incurring the wrath of their mom.

“Iwasang gumamit ng pyrex na kaldero ni Mamang,” it cautioned.

Pyrex is a clear, heat-resistant type of glass that is typically used for ovenware. It is also considered costlier than other ovenware items.

“Choose your New Year salubong. Sa ospital o sa bahay?” it said on another tweet.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged Filipinos to watch community fireworks that are launched by local government units or private sectors instead.

She also discouraged the use of horns and whistles to minimize the spread of airborne and respiratory droplets that would be caused by the blowing instruments.

This is in light of the still prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is transmissible through airborne or respiratory droplets.

According to the health agency, it has already logged 23 fireworks-related injuries as of December 28.

It is a 92% increase compared to the 12 fireworks-related injuries logged on the same day last year.

“Umiwas tayo sa mga paputok at i-celebrate ang bagong taon na masaya at ligtas. ‘Wag nang dagdagan pa ang mga bilang ng kaso! Use alternative noise-makers at light emitting devices sa pagsalubong ng Bagon Taon,” the DOH said in another tweet.