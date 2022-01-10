Rundown: Free teleconsultation services in the Philippines in 2022

Availing a teleconsultation service has become a norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for those who are avoiding the risk of exposure to the virus or those who are in isolation or quarantine.

As of January 10, more than 90% of the coronavirus cases in the country are asymptomatic or mild.

These pertains to patients who do not need to be admitted to hospitals as their cases are not severe.

During the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the government encouraged teleconsultations to help reduce hospital congestion.

Individuals availing a teleconsultation service can just talk to their physicians through a video call, online chat or phone call.

Nowadays, with the country experiencing a new COVID-19 surge, the service has higher demand more than ever.

Here’s a list of doctors, organizations, entities and local government units that are offering free teleconsultation services:

Bayanihan E-Konsulta

So many are getting sick. Just a few reminders to those needing help. (1) Bayanihan e-Konsulta is accessible through our facebook page. We send free Covid Care Kits to those needing them. Those who are registered as Covid patients are regularly monitored. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) January 7, 2022

UP Diliman Health Services

Centro Escolar University’s School of Medicine

Taguig LGU

KonsultaMD

Teleconsulation with Konsulta MD is reportedly free for Globe, TM and PandaPro users, according to a Facebook user.

Dr. Stevoo Drich

A physician, who claims to be in Cebu City, is also holding free teleconsultations to residents of Southern Leyte as his way to help those who were victimized by Typhoon Odette which wreaked havoc last December.

AXA Philippines

AXA health policyholders can avail of free teleconsultations through the company’s partnership with MyPocketDoctor.