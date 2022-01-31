PLDT dominates internet speed test anew for 2021 —report

“Fast internet is no longer a luxury.”

A telco giant bested other services in the country in terms of internet speed, according to the latest data from a global benchmarking company.

PLDT Home was recognized as the fastest broadband network in the Philippines based on its Speed Score at the Ookla Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021.

The internet service provider (ISP) garnered a score of 77.24, which was a significant increase from its 27.28 score in the second half of 2021.

Speed Score is a measure that takes into account both the ISP’s upload and download speeds.

The telco giant was reported to have the top uploads and downloads speed among its contemporaries as well, logging at 217.07 Mbps and 203.97 Mbps, respectively.

It registered the highest figures in major cities in the country, namely Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Converge ranked second on the speed score with 53.17. It is followed by Sky with a score of 38.92 and Globe with a score of 25.66.

To determine the network speeds, Ookla said it compared data gathered from millions of consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest platforms.

The data include tests done by Filipino internet users on various networks using digital devices connected via Wi-Fi and fixed networks.

Ookla also assessed the fastest network speed attained across a given network to analyze the fastest ISPs.

The results were warmly received by Butch Jimenez Jr., senior vice president and head of PLDT Home Business.

“Fast internet is no longer a luxury because it’s what Filipinos depend on to earn, work, and study from home. We’ve been relentless in continuously building and upgrading our network so that our customers enjoy better and future-ready homes,” he said.

“The demand for the fastest broadband in the Philippines remains strong and we’re investing as well in our capabilities to install, upgrade, and repair throughout the year,” Jimenez added.

The ISP has been dominating the Ookla Speedtest Awards in the past four years.

Last November, PLDT launched the country’s first-ever 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service which places the Philippines alongside first-world nations that have access to fast internet like South Korea, Japan and Sweden.