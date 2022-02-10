Choosing a date on Valentine’s day? Here’s an advice from DOH

The health department advised Filipinos to be “wise” in choosing their date for the upcoming Valentine’s Day in light of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Health on Wednesday released an infographic which featured a fictional Facebook chat between two people.

The sender of the message asked if he/she can invite the receiver, “Debbie,” to hang out.

“Bakunado ka na ba?” came her response. It referred to being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sender admitted that he/she is not yet inoculated. Despite this, the individual sent a huge heart emoji and claimed that it was accidental.

The next message featured the sender greeting “Debbie” a “good morning” and saying that he/she is already “fully vaccinated.”

“Uy, Hello! Kumusta ka?” Debbie answered with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Maging wais sa pagpili ng ka-date! Magpa-ResBakuna na para ligtas ang Valentine’s! Magpa-booster shot na rin kung eligible ka na!” the DOH said in its caption.

The post has earned over 2,800 likes and reactions on Facebook, where it has amused some Filipinos.

“Seen zone ‘pag ‘di vaccinated. Salamat po sa advice, DOH,” a Facebook user said.

“DAPAT WITH BOOSTER PO! For security reason,” another online user quipped with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Ako po bakanado na lahat lahat. Wala pa din? HAHAHAHA,” a different Filipino commented.

“May booster shot na dapat ha, tapos 14 days ‘di lumabas bago makipagkita sa’kin…” another Facebook user wrote with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

The government is not making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory but it is highly encouraging Filipinos to get the shot so that the country could reach herd immunity against the virus.

The DOH said that getting vaccinated reduces the risks of getting severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Vaccines mimic the virus or bacteria that causes disease and triggers the body’s creation of antibodies. These antibodies will provide protection once a person is infected with the actual disease-causing virus or bacteria,” it said on its website.

“Vaccines differ in their composition and how they trigger the immune response to create antibodies. These antibodies protect the body from microorganisms and serve as protection once a person gets infected with disease,” DOH further said.

The government is already rolling out booster shots and initiating pediatric vaccination of 5 to 11 years olds in selected areas.

It is also continuously giving primary series vaccination to those who have yet to receive their jabs.