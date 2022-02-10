Inka Magnaye eyes legal action vs Quiboloy supporters over online harassment

Voice-over artist Inka Magnaye bared that she is planning on taking legal action against users who harassed her online due to her now-deleted Facebook post about Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), The Name Above Every Name founder Apollo Quiboloy.

Inka previously posted on Facebook and Twitter a “wanted poster” of Quiboloy from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a law enforcement agency in the United States. She also shared a news article about the pastor’s charges.

After this, she “hate” comments from the pastors’ supporters online.

This prompted Inka to take down her social media posts. Prior to this, she already made screenshots and video recordings of the online attacks against her.

On February 9, Inka took to Twitter to share copies of the hate comments and threats she received.

“I shared the wanted poster from FBI, as well as a couple of news articles. I’ve since deleted those tweets to keep my peace, but I still keep getting posts from them telling me na mag-ingat ako,” she said.

“Ingat from? Simula palang ng ano? Hahahahahaha,” she added.

On the thread, there were numerous comments and posts that warned Inka against sharing posts about the embattled pastor.

Some of them also managed to screenshot Inka’s previous post about Quiboloy and persistently tagged her on their comments.

Inka responded addressed those who are sending her threat and hate messages and comments.

Part of her comment reads: “I deleted it because you all were being so aggressive about me sharing a piece of actual news, bothering me left and right. I did not make false accusations. I shared a news article—one from The Philippine Star, and the other was an official poster made by the FBI.”

In a separate tweet, Inka also shared more screenshots of some of the supporters who are pretending to invite her to guest at some events.

“Oh my god they’re pretending to inquire about getting me as a guest/do work for them so they can get my contact info,” she wrote.

Some of Inka’s Twitter followers later expressed concern for her safety. They advised her to get some legal help.

“Seek legal guidance on next steps. This is harassment and is actionable,” one user said.

In response, Inka said: “Will do.”

Quiboloy on FBI’s Most Wanted List

Quiboloy’s FBI “wanted poster” could be accessed and downloaded from the FBI’s website.

The poster included his photo, name and other personal details.

It was stated that Quiboloy was wanted for “alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders.”

He was also accused of recruiting women to work as his personal assistants or “pastorals,” and also “required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called ‘night duty.’”

The FBI also reportedly released posters for KOJC officials Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag following their indictment in November 2021.

Last February 6, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, questioned the timing of the release of the posters.

“Without going into the merit, the timing of the release of this poster is very suspect… why did they wait until now when the elections are starting?” he claimed.