‘Ginalaw na ang baso’: Star City announces new opening date

“Ginalaw na ang baso.”

This was the amusement park’s message to the public in its opening date announcement.

Start City is set to open its doors to the public on February 24 after halting its initial opening due to the COVID-19 surge.

In its announcement on Monday, the amusement park’s management said that it will start to accept patrons next week, every Thursdays to Sundays, from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

They can also purchase their own “Star Pass Ticket” through its website or directly from the Star City Ticket booths.

“Kulayan na natin ang Pebrero! Ang comeback na hinihintay ng lahat!” the amusement park exclaimed on a Facebook post.

It also shared the updated guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in relation to the current COVID-19 alert level.

The Palace said that Metro Manila, where the amusement park is, will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28.

“In compliance with IATF guidelines under Alert Level 2, the following shall be implemented effective February 24,” the amusement park said in a Facebook post.

Star City previously announced that it will reopen on January 14 but it was met with concerns as the cases of COVID-19 were still dramatically increasing that time due to the Omicron variant.

Three days after its announcement, the amusement park said that it has postponed the opening following the surge in COVID-19 infections.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of guests and employees take precedence. We will be monitoring closely developments and make an announcement on a firm reopening date when the conditions are more favorable for all,” it said last January 9.