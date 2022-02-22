Top English medic warns new COVID variants could be more resistant to vaccines

By
Reuters
-
February 22, 2022 - 5:19 PM
265
A sign on display outside Windsor Castle after it was announced that Britain's Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Windsor, Britain February 20, 2022. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON — England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new COVID-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

Earlier, Britain said it would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 and free testing, drawing skepticism from some scientists and political opponents.

“We all expect… there to be new variants. And some of those new variants will just disappear,” Whitty told a press conference. “But some of them will cause significant problems.”

—Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR