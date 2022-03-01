After 2 years, Makati Med dismantles provisional tent dedicated to overflowing patients

The provisional tent at a Makati City-based hospital Emergency Room was finally dismantled after two years.

Dr. Gia Sison, head of the Wellness Center in Makati Medical Center, posted this announcement from MMC medical director Dr. Saturnino Javier on social media.

Sison described this development as a mark for “better days.”

After two years, THIS 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 to better days! pic.twitter.com/gVLUokFm1q — Dr. Gia Sison (@giasison) February 25, 2022

Javier’s statement reads:

“The provisional tent which we installed in February 2020, in anticipation of victims of the Taal volcano eruption, and later used for overflow of patients at the Makati Medical Center Emergency Room in the last 23 months, is finally dismantled.”

The director also hoped that this tent will never be used again in the near future.

“Let us hope that this vestige of the COVID-19 pandemic will never again be needed in the months to come. Let the sun shine brightly once again through the expansive frontage of the MMC ED,” he said.

This development came days in time as Metro Manila and 38 other areas are placed under Alert Level 1, the most lenient alert level status, starting March 1 until 15.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) also approved the amendments to their guidelines in the implementation of the Alert Level System for COVID-19 response.

Under Alert Level 1, all restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues and establishments are lifted.

Only fully vaccinated individuals 18 years old and above, however, are allowed to participate in any mass gathering and enter indoor establishments.

These establishments and social activities include personal care firms, fitness studios, religious gatherings, dine-in services, meetings, hotels and other accommodations and venues for election-related events.

After two years, all forms of public transport will also resume its full passenger capacity in areas under this status.

Despite these relaxed protocols, the mandated minimum public health protocols such as the face mask policy, physical distancing and proper air ventilation are required to be implemented.

Below appears the detailed amended guidelines of the nationwide implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-19 response as of Feb. 27 from the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Operations Office:

As of February 28, the Department of Health recorded 951 new COVID-19 cases which bring the total to 3,661,997.

Meanwhile, there are 1,717 new recoveries, bringing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 3,553,367.

There are also 50 new deaths from COVID-19, which sum up the death toll to 56,451.