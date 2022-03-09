Angkas releases a new promo celebrating the death of the plastic barrier

A motorcycle-hailing firm released a new discount promo for its patrons on Wednesday, March 9 through social media.

The promo code and the accompanying graphics for it amused some Facebook users.

Ride-hailing app Angkas says in its post: “RIP Angkas barrier (2021-2022, hopefully PLEASE LANG).”

It then offered its new promo—a P40 fare for two rides.

But this will only be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for the first 3,000 redemptions.

“Sa mga willing mainitan para sa promo, meron tayo from 9am to 4pm. No need to bring your own helmet, meron kami mabango promise,” Angkas said.

The promo code is “YEET.”

The artwork, meanwhile, cleverly shows an Angkas driver throwing off the passenger shield.

The driver was labeled as basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.

According to Dictionary.com, the word “yeet” is a slang term that expresses “excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy, often as issued when doing a dance move or throwing something.”

Angkas’ Facebook post had since received 10,000 reactions, 450 comments and 1,500 shares.

Its patrons and other Facebook users couldn’t help but express how they enjoyed the page’s wit.

“I seriously wanna shake the marketing dept’s hand and the boss. My company won’t let me do memes for our materials,” one user said.

“Napaka witty talaga nitong admin dito hahaha,” another user commented.

Some users were wishful that Angkas drivers’ helmets would indeed smell fine. Others also hoped for free disposable hairnets.

“Sana true na mabango yung helmet,” one user said.

“How about disposable hair net po?” another user wrote.

Some of its patrons, meanwhile, were thankful that the barriers were finally removed.

“Yes, please ang hirap kaya may barrier haha parang nagsuot lang ng helmet para sa barrier kasi pag umaandar nagbebend un barrier sa ulo,” one user said.

Angkas first announced the removal of their passenger shields on March 2 following the start of the implementation of Alert Level 1, the most relaxed alert level status, in Metro Manila and 38 other areas in the country.

The motorcycle taxi service also announced that its passengers no longer have to bring their own helmets.

Angkas has been allowed to operate again in Metro Manila last November 2020.

What happened to the barrier in motorcycles policy?

The plastic barrier policy for pillion riding was implemented in July 2020 to help curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Angkas’ passenger shield was one of the designs the national government approved for the public to use.

The other one was the model from Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap.

According to Angkas’ website, its passenger shield was designed together with experts from the UP College of Public Health and Total Control Safety.

Regardless of the design, however, several transport groups and concerned passengers opposed the policy.

They cited safety and health concerns over the plastic barrier’s use on the road.

Later, in August of the same year, during the implementation of the general community quarantine, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield changed the rules.

That time, pillion riders who do not live under the same roof are the only ones required to use the barriers.

