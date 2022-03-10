Leaked script, footage? Why ‘Ant-Man’ suddenly trended on Twitter PH

A superhero film suddenly trended on Twitter Philippines on Thursday afternoon following the revelations of a presidential aspirant’s wife in an interview.

In an interview with television personality Boy Abunda, lawyer Liza Araneta-Marcos, presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr‘s wife, was asked if she was “consulted” about the electoral bid of her husband.

Araneta-Marcos said her husband was not yet sure six months ago.

“You know, six months ago, he wasn’t yet sure what to do, he had no party,” she told Abunda’s “The Interviews Of The Wives And Children Of The 2022 Presidential Candidates” uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday.

“And then one day, we were watching ‘Ant-Man’ in the room, because we love Marvel movies, and then he looked at me and he goes, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this,’ he told me,” Araneta-Marcos said.

“I said, ‘do what?’ ‘Run for the presidency,’ [he responded],” she added.

Araneta-Marcos recounted feeling nervous at that time.

“Also, I didn’t want him to get hurt because you know in 2016, when he lost [in the vice presidential elections], it was really a painful experience for him and he was like, ‘Wow, what happened?’ You see this groundswell and you lost, and that’s everyday campaigning; so it’s really painful,” she said.

Abunda asked Araneta-Marcos if she had discouraged her husband from running for president.

“It’s his decision. I didn’t encourage, but I didn’t discourage,” she replied.

Marcos is running for presidency against former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Vice President Leni Robredo.

‘Ant-Man’

After Araneta-Marcos’ interview, the Marvel character, “Ant-Man” entered the local Twitter’s trending list under the “entertainment” category as Filipinos found out how Marcos’ decision came to be.

Twitter users pointed out that the sudden online buzz about “Ant-Man” is not related to the film at all.

marvel fans outside the Philippines confused why Ant-Man is trending pic.twitter.com/fSi8WXmfMP — 𝙖𝙡 (@TorresAldrei) March 9, 2022

BRUHHH HAHAHAHHAA Ant-Man is trending together with Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Romanoff, and Thor. Yet, tweets abt Ant-Man are not even about marvel. pic.twitter.com/2R6KIEiWTo — kwin (@rainajelyana) March 10, 2022

“People in Marvel panicking if there are any Ant-Man leaks: Scripts? Footages? WHY IS ANT-MAN trending in the Philippines?!!!! Call Kevin!” another Twitter user said, referring to the film’s producer, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“Ant-Man” is an origin story under the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the following synopsis:

“Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats.”

“Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.”

The movie’s sequel was released before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A third “Ant-Man” movie will be released in 2023 with the title “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

It has wrapped filming in November 2021.