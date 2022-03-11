FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid

MANILA — The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s PFE.N COVID-19 drug, the country’s food and drug agency said on Friday.

It is the third COVID-19 drug approved by the agency for emergency use, after Roche’s ROG.S antibody cocktail and Merck & Co Inc’s MRK.N treatment pill.

Paxlovid can be used to treat adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk for severe infection, the agency said.

