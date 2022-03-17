‘Don’t drink and drive’: Motorists reminded after tragic death of two young cyclists

“Don’t drink and drive.”

This was the resounding reminder of cyclists to motorists following the tragic deaths of two bikers who were mowed down by a van in Pasay City on March 16.

Two bikers were resting at a spot along Seaside Boulevard at the SM Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City when a van suddenly made a U-turn and killed both of them.

One of the victims was dead on the spot. The other was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Based on a police report, the suspect is an 18-year-old driver who was intoxicated while driving. He also does not have his license with him.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police.

He will face multiple charges—reckless impudence resulting in multiple homicide, damage to property and violations of the Anti-Drug and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

A video clip and photos of the incident also circulated on Facebook and Twitter.

Broadcast reporter Gretchen Ho, also a cyclist, shared the footage of it on her Facebook page.

“Two young bikers lost their lives after this accident, and they were just resting in that spot near MOA. Parang sa tapat pa ito ng Sands by the Bay. Lasing yung driver nung van,” she said on her post.

Other cyclists and close friends of the victims mourned the passing of their fellow bikers.

Some cyclists reminded motorists to drive responsibly and avoid drunk driving.

“Sobra akong nalulungkot. Cycling is a tight-knit community. I always ride alone pero kapag napapatigil ako sa MOA o sa Turf, madali ka makahanap ng kaibigan. Please do not drink and drive,” one cyclist said.

“I feel sorry sa mga naulila nila. Sana maparusahan yung nakabangga, wag pauwiin at magdusa habambuhay sa Bilibid…Andalas ko pa naman sa MOA, huling punta ko kanina lang din. Doble ingat po sa lahat ng cyclists at don’t drink and drive,” an online user tweeted.

Other online users also reminded fellow Filipinos to be more cautious when driving along bike lanes.

“Reckless driving by motorists is the cause of death of people riding their bikes and not the cyclists themselves. This is a heads up to everyone. Respect the bike lanes. Respect the new normal of transportation,” a Twitter user said.

Some Filipinos expressed a mixture of anger against the suspect and fear to bike along the road again.

“NGL, the cyclists killed by a driver at MOA this morning made me think twice about riding out today. They weren’t even biking. They were resting by the roadside when the driver mowed them down. It was in broad daylight. Helmets, high viz clothing, blinkers didn’t matter,” a cyclist said.

“Nakakatakot talaga. Parang gusto ko munang ipahinga si Malaya hanggat hindi pa ligtas ang kalye. Pero kailan ba magiging ligtas ito para sa mga siklista?” another cyclist tweeted.

Several biking communities gathered at the corner of Seaside Boulevard on Thursday, March 17 to pay tribute to the victims.

Cycling advocates shared photos of their vigil on Twitter.

Cyclists from various bike communities gather today at Mall of Asia to offer prayers for the souls of the two young men killed by a drunk driver. The bikers did laps, a display of solidarity and support to the victims of this drunk driving incident. RIP, John Pablo and Jerico. pic.twitter.com/INKSNGpeMZ — Lester (@bujibabiera) March 17, 2022