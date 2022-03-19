‘Pare’: De Guzman, Moreno’s casual exchange takes spotlight during Comelec presidential debate

The interaction between two presidential candidates during the first debate organized by the Commission on Elections is gaining buzz online.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, said that he will run after a political clan’s P203 billion real estate tax debt and use the money to give cash aid to farmers and drivers if he wins the presidency.

He did not drop names, although reports noted that the Marcos heirs have a liability to the government in relation to estate taxes.

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is part of the political family, is running for the presidency. However, he was not present during the debates.

Moreno’s political party, Aksyon Demokratiko, recently said that it received a confirmation from the Bureau of Internal Revenue demanding the Marcos heirs to settle their tax liabilities.

Marcos was at a campaign sortie in Marikina City during the presidential debates. According to his team, they prefer “direct communication with the people and engage them in a more personal face-to-face interaction.”

Meanwhile, other presidential candidates agreed with the Manila mayor’s remark during the debate and said that the kin should settle their tax obligations.

Among the presidential bets who agreed with Moreno include labor leader Leody De Guzman, Sen. Ping Lacson and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Pero sang-ayon din ako pare!” De Guzman said, looking at the direction of the Manila mayor

“Kailangan din nating kunin ‘yung 203 billion na ‘yun,” he added, referring to making the Marcoses pay for their tax liabilities.

Moreno laughed after De Guzman’s response.

The casual exchange amused some viewers.

"Pero sang-ayon din ako pare, kailangan nating kunin (masingil) 'yung 203 Billion na 'yun." —Ka Leody De Guzman Sang-ayon din ako d'yan mga pare. Pero bago ang lahat pare, shot muna pareng Leo at pareng Isko!! 🍻😅#BayadBuwisMuna #PiliPinasDebates2022 pic.twitter.com/8NBFxcKmNn — arem (@arembons) March 19, 2022

STOP 😭😭😭 KA LEODY CALLED ISKO "PARE" HAHAHHA SORRY IM SO SOFT FOR MOMENTS WHEN POLITICIANS ARE HUMANS AGAIN #PiliPinasDebates2022 pic.twitter.com/epBi4oRm4u — yca #LeniKiko2022 🌷 (@ycabonifacio) March 19, 2022

Ka Leody and Isko being besties for a second#PiliPinasDebates2022 pic.twitter.com/zZjED4rAXs — ym (@jeonbound) March 19, 2022

Estate tax in question

Earlier this week, Marcos said that the estate tax issue has been mixed with “fake news,” although he failed to say which of it was false information.

“Let’s leave it to the lawyers to discuss it because the so-called facts that they quote are not facts at all,” he was quoted as saying during a forum.

“They are just presumptions, they are not familiar with the cases or they choose not to be familiar with the case so yeah, it’s in the courts… In my case, whatever the court orders me to do, I will do,” Marcos added.

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that the assessment of the tax owed was “already final and inappealable.”