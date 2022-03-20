Notes, quote, pose: VP bets give netizens updates before Comelec debate attendance

Almost all of the aspirants for the second-highest position in the land took to social media to promote themselves or give a glimpse of their preparations for the vice presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections.

The debates, called “The Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point,” are happening at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Pasay City on Sunday.

During the debate, vice presidential bets are expected to discuss domestic policy and government accountability.

Those attending are the following: former lawmaker Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not attend, taking after her running mate, presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, also skipped the debate due to medical reasons.

The vice presidential debate is moderated by broadcast journalist Ruth Cabal.

Prior to the vice presidential debate, some of the candidates took to social media to update their followers:

Walden Bello

The former Akbayan party-list representative shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him with his running mate, presidential bet labor leader Leody De Guzman, and senatorial aspirant Luke Espiritu.

The photo was shared on his Twitter account.

Rizalito David

The radio commentator went live on Facebook, addressing his supporters before attending the debate.

“Walang natatalong kandidato. Taumbayan ang laging talo,” he wrote as a caption.

Willie Ong

The cardiologist posted a quote on his Facebook page before participating in the debate.

Kiko Pangilinan

The lawmaker shared a picture of him taking down notes behind the scenes a few minutes before the start of the debate.

Vicente “Tito” Sotto III

The senate president shared a quote card of his running mate, presidential bet Sen. Ping Lacson, and congratulated the latter for his performance during the presidential debate on Saturday.

“Congratulations partner Sen. Ping Lacson! (clapping hands emoji) Nakapahusay mo sa debate kahapon. (thumbs up emoji),” he wrote.

Lopez, another vice-presidential bet, does not have a social media post before the debate.