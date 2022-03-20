Filipino bishops to join Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Mary’s Immaculate Heart

Philippine Catholic bishops will join Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25.

The decision was made yesterday during the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

In the Vatican, the consecration will take place during a penitential celebration in St. Peter’s Basilica presided over by the pope.

Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, said the country’s bishops will carry out the same act of consecration the same day in their respective dioceses.

Vatican News explained that in July 1917 in the central Portuguese town of Fatima, “Our Lady has asked for the consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, stating that if this request were not granted, Russia would spread its errors throughout the world, promoting wars and persecution of the Church.”

The Fatima apparitions of 1917 are among the popular Marian apparitions of the Catholic Church, wherein three secrets were revealed by Mary through the appearances

The second secret was a statement that World War I would end, and a prediction of another war that would start during the reign of Pius XI, if people continued to offend God and if Russia was not consecrated to her Immaculate Heart.

After the Fatima apparitions, there were various acts of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Pope St. John Paul II consecrated the entire Church and the world to Mary three times during his pontificate.

Collections to help alleviate suffering of Ukraine’s people will also take place at Catholic churches throughout the Philippines on March 20.

The CBCP asked dioceses that a special collection be taken up at all Masses this Sunday to support those displaced by the war.