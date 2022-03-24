Toymaker gains buzz for ‘savage’ comments on post featuring prexy bet’s toy figure

A shop that specializes in creating custom-made Funko pop-style toy figures caught the attention of the local online community for its replies on a Facebook page after rendering a 2022 presidential aspirant.

Cubao Customs on Monday shared a customized figure of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and said that it is “honoring the strength and beauty of women this Women’s Month.”

The National Women’s Month is in March.

Robredo is the lone female presidential candidate for the 2022 elections.

In its post, the toymaker added a quote from the closing statement of Robredo. This was taken during the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections where she said that “the best man for the job is a woman.”

Cubao Customs said that the figure is “not for sale or for reproduction.”

“The Leni custom #FunkoPOP is an exclusive figure made for her as a gift from our team. This item is NOT FOR SALE or for REPRODUCTION. You can reach out to other local custom creators to commission your own custom figure since we are already FULLY BOOKED for 2022. Maraming salamat po!” it said in the comments.

The toy shop’s Facebook post received praises from Robredo’s supporters while others were not amused.

“Meron po ba (‘yung) may hawak na lugaw tapos madaming langaw sa paligid niya? Legendary rare,” a critic said, referencing the porridge tag that detractors have been calling the vice president.

READ: Robredo owns ‘Leni Lugaw’ tag anew by serving rice porridge to announcement attendees

“That will be inaccurate. Kasi ‘yung lugaw na nakita ko lately may kasamang 140,000+ na sibuyas,” Cubao Customs responded to the online user.

At the PasigLaban Para sa Tropa campaign rally for the Leni-Kiko tandem last Sunday, some supporters brought onion-shaped placards and donned onion costumes, a reference to critics’ false claims that drone shots of their rallies were edited to make onions appear they were attendees wearing pink.

“Wala po ba si babyM?” another Facebook user commented in the toy maker’s post, referring to another presidential bet, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Absent as usual,” the toymaker commented.

It is a reference to Marcos’ absence in most presidential debates. His spokesperson said that their team prefers “direct communication with the people and (to) engage them in a more personal face-to-face interaction.”

“Pass sa lutang, inyo na ‘yan,” the Facebook user responded to the toymaker.

Apart from “Leni Lugaw,” Robredo’s detractors also call her “Leni Lutang,” meant to tag her as someone absent-minded.

“Pass sa duwag. Inyong-inyo na siya ,” the toy maker said to the online user, referencing Marcos’ debate absences anew.

Others replies of the shop also made their way to Facebook and Twitter where it amused some Filipinos who perceived the replies as “savage.”

“Savage,” a Facebook user said.

Other presidential bets in the elections are Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, physician Jose Montemayor, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.