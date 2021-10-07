Robredo owns ‘Leni Lugaw’ tag anew by serving rice porridge to announcement attendees

Vice President Leni Robredo has once again embraced the “Leni Lugaw” tag used by her online detractors.

On Thursday, her office served rice porridge to the attendees of her announcement of her 2022 elections plans.

Reporters shared pictures of local porridge bowls that were being served to those who covered her announcement in the vicinity of the Quezon City Reception House.

Robredo previously said that she would make an “important announcement” which was speculated to be about her decision to run as president.

The OVP is serving lugaw at Robredo’s announcement today. The vice president has embraced the “Leni Lugaw” tag that her critics often use to refer to her. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/Z5bJjMRlfo — Xave Gregorio (@XaveGregorio) October 7, 2021

The post about Robredo’s rice porridges also made its way to the trending list of “r/Philippines,” a subreddit with discussions relating to the Philippines and Filipinos.

It has reached a 99% upvote as of this writing.

Robredo confirmed her presidential bid after a discernment process and after having negotiation talks with other non-administration politicians in a bid to forge unity among the opposition.

READ: Robredo to run for president in 2022

When she was running as a vice president in the 2016 elections, Robredo’s supporters initiated fundraisers to boost her campaign resources.

One of these was the “Lugawan for Leni” where they served local rice porridge to the masses.

Robredo’s detractors then started to call her “Lugaw Queen” and “Leni Lugaw” when photos of her serving the porridges during the campaign season circulated online.

She has since owned the tag and began to serve the meal to different communities in need during her vice presidency.

ALSO READ: Robredo owns ‘lugaw’ tag in tweet on OVP’s ‘Ulysses’-related activities