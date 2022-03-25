Rundown: How Filipinos can spend lights-off time for Earth Hour

Who says blackouts are boring?

Filipinos can productively participate in the observation of the Earth Hour on Saturday by attending certain events or heeding the suggestion of some entities.

The World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF) is once again observing the global lights-out event for an hour to raise awareness on climate change and unite people to take action on environmental issues.

“In the midst of uncertainty, Earth Hour offers a moment for solidarity, the opportunity to come together and look after each other and the one home we all share. Earth Hour is more than a symbol, it is a catalyst for change,” the WWF said on its website.

In this Philippines, Earth Hour will be observed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 26.

Some organizations have dropped suggestions on what Filipinos can do during this time.

Miss Philippines Earth

Vista Mall Dasmariñas

SOMO

National Parks Development Committee

Earth Hour Virtual Run

RELATED: 1st ever Earth Hour virtual run launched

SM Supermalls is also one of the official partners of WWF for the virtual run which will be held from March 26 to April 22.

“SM is proud to have been supporting Earth Hour throughout the last 14 years,” Engineer Liza Silerio, SM’s vice president for corporate compliance and head of sustainability, said.

“Every year, we partake in this very important movement because we want to inspire people to action and tell them that no matter how small their contribution is, it will go a long way if we work together,” she added.

Aside from regularly joining the campaign, SM has been active in environmental protection as well.

ALSO READ: Well-packaged? How Filipino online shoppers can help reduce waste