Well-packaged? How Filipino online shoppers can help reduce waste

A Reddit user encouraged Filipinos to recycle their plastic wastes from their purchases as online shopping platforms hold sales this month.

User “bwandowando” on Wednesday shared a picture of a drop-off point for plastic wastes at SM Megamall Building B, particularly at the parking lot near the UV terminal.

“Malapit na namang mag-Shopee and Lazada sale, share your plastic waste drop-off points here,” the user wrote as a caption.

Another Reddit user in the comments hoped that there’s a similar one in SM City Valenzuela.

“Meron sa upper floor for electronic waste kaso maliit lang. Sana may parking side para ma-cater iba pang waste bukod sa electronics (Syempre ‘di kasama ‘yung infectious waste),” the user said.

E-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee are holding sales for the 3.3 event, which translates to March 3.

For Lazada, it is holding a “Birthday Opening Sale” from March 3 to 7 where shoppers can enjoy free shipping, up to 90% flash sales and piso deals.

Shopee is also having a “Consumer Day Sale” from March 3 to 15 where buyers can enjoy free shipping fees and one peso deals.

Purchases from these platforms are usually wrapped in heavy plastic or filled with bubble wrap to protect the packages in transit. Often, these wraps are excessive in amount.

To help reduce the flow of plastic wastes in landfills and oceans, a non-profit organization launched a plastic waste collection program.

Plastic Credit Exchange is an organization that partners with sustainability-conscious businesses around the globe to responsibly offset their plastic footprint and reduce the flow of plastic waste.

It has established stations where Filipinos can drop off the following, as long they are empty, clean and dry:

PET and HDPE bottles

Plastic and styrofoam cups, lids and utensils

Sachets, snack packs, other packaging

Shampoo, soap, detergent bottles

Plastic bags, e-commerce pouches and bubble wrap

Small tires (Class 1, 2, 3 vehicles only)

Last month, the org posted its updated list of waste collection stations on Facebook.

Plastic pollution is a major problem in the country which has been listed as among the top contributors to the marine plastic crisis.

According to a study released by the World Wide Fund for Nature, there will be “significant ecological risks” in many areas if no action is taken to cut global production and the use of plastics.

It will put species and ecosystems in danger, it said.