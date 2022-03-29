Bayard publication launches Lenten specials

An Assumptionist publication has recently launched an online series by giving free content for spiritual accompaniment for Lent and Easter.

Bayard Assumption Publication, more popularly known as “Bayard”, has given free weekly resources based on the Catholic Church’s feasts and solemnities.

The works of former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, and Jesuit theologian Fr. Catalino Arevalo will be featured each week as part of the series.

Philippine bishops have written in the publication’s flagship product and monthly missal Living with Christ that contained reflections and readings of the day.

This coming Holy Week, the publication will feature the editorial of Cardinal Jose Advincula, the archbishop of Manila, together with Vincentian Theologian Fr. Danny Pilario.

“Our deepest desire is to help the faithful to live a meaningful Lent and Holy Week, that is, relevant for their personal, family, parish and social life,” said Assumptionist Fr. Bernard Holzer, the company’s general manager.

Holzer likewise said that giving the free resources would helpfully guide the faithful to pray during the Lenten season – a time for prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

“Lent is a time of grace. God invites us to a triple rendezvous or date with Him, with ourselves and with others. God calls us to grow in love. Lent is a time to love,” Holzer said.

The Assumptionist priest likewise said the contents would be available online to lead Catholics into deeper reading of Scriptures.

“God offers us to reveal Himself to us in His Word, especially the prophets and the Gospel. Therefore, we invite all to take a moment each day to read and meditate on His Word, to know Christ more, to love Him more and to follow Him,” he said.

With the upcoming elections, their articles are not “simply” for reading but a call for each Catholic to choose leaders who love the nation and the poor, Holzer added.

“God finally invites us to take time to love others, our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, to spend time with them, to listen to them, to help them, to forgive them. He invites us to welcome the stranger, to pray for our enemies… To take time to prepare our vote in the coming elections,” he also said.

One may click this link to receive the free content and send prayer intentions.