Ces Drilon shares story behind candid photos with 2022 prexy bets post-Comelec debate

Broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon shared a story behind some of the candid pictures that were taken after the Commission on Elections held its second presidential debate last Sunday.

The journalist, who was the moderator for the second leg of the debate, posted some photos on her Twitter account where she was seen smiling and laughing with some of the 2022 presidential bets who attended the event.

Drilon was beside Sen. Ping Lacson in the picture. She tweeted:

“Candid post debate pics. I was telling @iampinglacson: ‘Ang dami kong ffup (follow up) questions na hindi natanong!’ His reply: Ang dami kong inaral na hindi mo tinanong!”

“(And) we both laughed heartily. Just saw his tweet that he found the debate ‘boring.’ All feedback is welcome. We can’t please (everyone).”

Candid post debate pics.I was telling @iampinglacson: Ang dami kong ffup questions na hindi natanong!”His reply:Ang dami kong inaral na hindi mo tinanong!& we both laughed heartily.Just saw his tweet that he found the debate “boring.” All feedback is welcome.We cant please every1 pic.twitter.com/oUYpIDLCVp — Ces Oreña-Drilon (@cesdrilon) April 5, 2022

One of the candid photos previously made buzz on r/Philippines, a subreddit in the discussion site for Filipinos and all things about the country.

A Reddit user shared a picture where Drilon can be seen laughing with another presidential bet, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Those surrounding them, namely Lacson, former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales and labor leader Leody De Guzman, were also smiling.

The Redditor asked online users to give a caption for the photo.

Meanwhile, Lacson on Monday shared his sentiments for the second presidential debate of the Comelec held on April 3.

“The COMELEC debate last night wasn’t as exciting as most people who watched would have wanted. Questions were not direct nor specific, even unclear sometimes. Translation: Boring,” he tweeted.

The Comelec changed its format for the second presidential debates to make it “more substantial.”

It also grouped the candidates by a draw lot and gave them more time to tackle the debate topics. The groupings were changed in every segment.