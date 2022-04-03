‘Madame Moderator’: Reactions as prexy bet repeatedly addresses Comelec debate host

“Thank you, Madame Moderator Ces Drilon.”

This was how a 2022 presidential aspirant addressed the host of the second Comelec-sponsored debate on Sunday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, became the talk on local Twitter after some viewers noticed how he referred to the debate moderator.

The second presidential debate organized by the poll body is being moderated by award-winning veteran broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon.

Her name trended on Twitter Philippines and among those who were talked about was how Moreno addressed her.

“Thank you, Madam Moderator Ces Drilon,” a viewer wrote, mimicking the presidential bet’s words.

“Madame Moderator Ces Drilon as an intro and closing. Chos,” another Twitter user commented.

“Isko keeps on repeating ‘Salamat, moderator Ma’am Ces Drilon’ and to be honest, I find it irritating,” wrote a different viewer.

Other viewers quipped that they could play a “drinking game” out of the repeated address.

“Take a shot when Isko says ‘Thank you, Madam Moderator Ces Drilon’ and ‘May awa ang Diyos’ challenge,” a Twitter user said.

“Drinking game: ‘Madame Moderator Ces,'” another Filipino commented.

Some shared a reaction video of a person writing on a tally board in reference to the frequency of Moreno’s address.

Me every time Isko says madame moderator Ces Drilon #PiliPinasDebates2022 pic.twitter.com/s76wnLWR1c — Jason D (@jjjdopp) April 3, 2022

“Madame” came from “ma dame,” an old French word that literally translates to “my lady.”

The formal term was used to address a lady, particularly a woman of rank or authority, or to refer to the mistress of a household.

It was eventually used to address women of any degree, but primarily those who are married and/or have high authority.

Meanwhile, other presidential bets in the second Comelec-sponsored debates are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

The topics for the second round of debates are foreign relations, government accountability, and safety and security.