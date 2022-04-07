Public goes on nostalgia trip after Mandaluyong mall announces closure

Forum Robinsons mallgoers went on a nostalgia trip after the shopping mall announced that it is set to close next month for a redevelopment.

On Monday, the Mandaluyong mall released an advisory announcing that it will be closed beginning May 1, 2022 “to make way for a new and exciting redevelopment.”

The mall is situated along EDSA and is surrounded by condominiums and business process outsourcing centers.

“While we’re prepping to bring you an experience like no other, you can still enjoy your favorites at Robinsons Galleria. See you then!” it said.

The mall is currently holding an all-clearance sale on its department store until April 30, where shoppers can enjoy up to 80% discount on select items.

Following the pending closure, some Filipinos peppered the comments section with farewell messages while others shared memories of their trips to the mall formerly known as Robinsons Place Pioneer.

“Nakapunta na ako nang madalas doon habang nasa Mandaluyong pa ako. Mami-miss ko ang Forum Robinsons because it had been part of my Mandaluyong memories for almost eight years (2009-2017),” a Facebook user said with pensive face emojis.

“Saan niyo po ilalagay ung Chef Siomai?? Ayun pinaka-importante!!” another online user commented, referring to a food stand in the mall.

“Kakamiss naman (redacted) at yang, dito ‘yung meeting place natin…” wrote a different Filipino in response to the mall’s advisory, tagging a friend.

“(Redacted) remember Forum days, (diyan) siya umamin, ‘di ba?” another Facebook user said, tagging a friend.

“Ay Forum brings so many memories. Dun ako nagka-one day job offer, ‘yung literal na pumasok ka 10 a.m. lumabas ka ng 10 p.m. Hihihi got the job though,” a Filipino on Twitter said.

Forum Robinsons opened in November 2004. It was envisioned to serve as a one-stop-shop for those in the Cybergate Complex, a mixed-use development owned by Robinsons Land Corporation.