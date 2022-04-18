Be people of truth, pope’s envoy to Philippines tells Catholics

The papal nuncio to the Philippines on Easter Sunday called on Catholics to be “people of truth” amid the spread of disinformation in the country.

Speaking during Mass at Radio Veritas, Archbishop Charles Brown said that as Christians, “we need to speak the truth”.

“We need to beware of fake news, falsehoods, distortions and manipulations. We need to celebrate the feast with sincerity and truth,” Brown said in his homily.

Not everything that is true should be said, according to him, “but everything that is said should be true”.

“We need to love the truth. We need to speak the truth,” he added.

The archbishop said Easter highlights the value of truth, which is that Jesus has risen from the dead.