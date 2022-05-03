Aika Robredo pokes fun at ‘three daughters, all girls’ false quote

Aika Robredo took a jab at a fake quote that was being used to criticize her mother before.

Vice President Leni Robredo, a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, shared an encounter on the microblogging platform after arriving home from a campaign rally in Cavite “past midnight.”

She and her running mate, vice presidential bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, held a sortie in the province for the second time where it was attended by an estimated 100,000 supporters.

The tandem is returning to some areas to conduct a second campaign rally and fortify their bids in the high-stakes elections.

Upon arriving home from the sortie, Leni tweeted about packing for five days in preparation for her upcoming campaign activities.

“Dumating ako sa bahay galing Cavite past midnight. Nag-empake muna para sa 5 days na walang uwian na run. Saka ko lang naalala nasa Surigao si Aika to represent me. ‘Di pa ako tapos mag-pack, gising na si Tricia to catch an early morning flight to Tacloban,” she wrote, referring to her two elder daughters.

“Sabi ni Tricia, gigising din daw si Jillian in a little while dahil papuntang Pampanga. Ang suwerte ko. Ang sisipag ng mga anak ko. 6 more campaign days left,” the presidential aspirant added.

Aika, her eldest, saw her posts and commented: “Your 3 daughters, who are all girls. Hahahaha mwah.”

Her response has earned 55,100 likes, 2,044 quote tweets and over 2,300 retweets so far.

It was also reshared on r/Philippines, a subreddit dedicated to Filipinos and all things about the country.

Some Filipinos were amused by the “your daughter” and thought of it as a reference to Jodi Sta. Maria’s line in the ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow” where she said, “Your daughter is sleeping with my husband.”

.. are sleeping with my husband eme 😭 https://t.co/Ff2xP6zEVf — 𝒞𝒽ℯ𝒸𝒽ℯ (@hmym129) May 2, 2022

Others were quick to recall a fake quote that was attributed to Leni before.

Trolls: LeNi lUtAnG kAsi I hAve tHreE dAugHteRs whO aRe aLL giRlS dAw VP Leni's daughter: https://t.co/F3wQB69XTv — lexi 🎀 NO PQRT PLEASE!! (@yizhanloveee) May 2, 2022

According to VERA Files, one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners in the country, the vice president “had made no such remark.”

“The closest Robredo made was in a March 2018 Philippine Daily Inquirer interview, where she said, in reference to her daughters: ‘They were all daddy’s girls,'” the report said.

The vice president was interviewed for a feature titled “Why Leni Robredo believes in ‘tough love’ for her daughters.”

“Our fortitude increased a thousandfold after my husband died,” she recalled at that time, referring to late interior secretary Jesse Robredo who died from a plane crash in 2012.

“My instinct as a mother was to put up a brave front before the children. They were all daddy’s girls. I thought that time that any sign of weakness on my part would crush them. My daughters call it tough love, when I remind them to keep their emotions in check,” the vice president added.

However, various fabricated quote cards have surfaced online and twisted Leni’s words to claim that she said: “I have three daughters, lahat sila babae.”

The doctored posts “was an attempt to project Robredo as stupid,” VERA Files said.

Among the presidential bets, it is Leni who is the “biggest victim” of disinformation on social media, according to Tsek.ph.