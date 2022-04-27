DOTr, Ayala Museum join ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ iconic lines trend

The social media pages of the Department of Transportation and Ayala Museum were the latest to join the viral trend that came from ABS-CBN’s “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

RELATED: Midseason trailer of ‘Broken Marriage Vow’ fuels anticipation for succeeding episodes

From edited videos to witty posts, local social media had erupted with the following lines of Jodi Sta. Maria‘s character “Doc Jill Ilustre” in an episode of the primetime hit series:

“Papunta palang tayo sa exciting part.”

“Your daughter is sleeping with my husband.”

This new trend was attributed to social media influencer AC Soriano who posted a catchy EDM remix version of the scene where Doc Jill said them via Instagram last week.

The remix blew up across platforms, including TikTok.

DOTr on Wednesday, April 27 referenced one of the lines from the series on its post about the Passenger Terminal Building at the Batangas Port and the PTB at the Clark International Airport.

It also attached a graphic that featured a caricature of Doc Jill from the fateful episode.

“Papunta palang tayo sa exciting part sa public transportation,” the agency said.

“Your DOTr will continue working until matapos ang mga projects para sa maayos na mobility at connectivity, at mas kumbinyente at kumportableng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino,” it added.

The DOTr’s post received 3,300 reactions, 116 comments and 112 shares on the platform as of writing.

The Twitter account of Ayala Museum, a private-owned museum in Makati City, also referenced this line in a tweet about Jose Rizal.

It also attached a photo from one of its exhibits called “The Diorama Experience of Philippine History.”

rizal after finishing noli me tangere: “papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part” pic.twitter.com/D5GM6DgEKq — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) April 26, 2022

The tweet supposes that Rizal stated the following line after he finished his acclaimed novel “Noli Me Tangere” (Touch Me Not).

“Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part.”

Its sequel titled “El Filibusterismo” (The Reign of Greed) confronts darker and more revolutionary themes than the first.

Rizal dedicated this novel to the GOMBURZA – Mariano Gomez, Jose Apolonio Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora. They were executed on subversion charges.

Prior to this, Filipino artists have also jumped in on the new internet culture where they quoted the popular lines in their works.

Viu Philippines, a Hong Kong-based streaming platform, also shared on Twitter an edited promotional video of the series that showcased Soriano’s remix.

‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ remix

AC’s remix was part of his Instagram live show called “Jodi Sta Maria: The Unauthorized Rusical” as a tribute to all of Jodi’s iconic roles in her career.

This Instagram show was aired on April 18.

A Twitter user managed to share video clips of it on the micro-blogging platform.

AC previously shared a teaser of it on his Twitter account.

night of a thousand jodi sta. marias eleganza extravaganza ft. your daughter is sleeping with my husband pic.twitter.com/sTWbg9O3Yb — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 18, 2022

Jodi-approved

In a virtual media conference, Jodi shared how impressed she was with AC’s “Rusical” performance.

ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe shared parts of Jodi’s reaction to AC on Twitter.

“Sobra akong natuwa and sobra akong nagalingan sakanya. Nagsend ulit ako ng message na kino-congratulate ko siya for that,” Jodi said.

“Kasi siya lang mag-isa e…It’s a one-man show. Siya lang talaga gumawa lahat,” she added.

To the delight of her audience, the veteran actress also recreated the popular remix without background music.

This video clip soon reached AC. He expressed his excitement via a quote-retweet of Felipe’s post.

“The Broken Marriage Vow,” meanwhile, has entered its season 2.It airs on weekdays on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 on TV5.