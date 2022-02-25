Midseason trailer of ‘Broken Marriage Vow’ fuels anticipation for succeeding episodes

The midseason trailer of ABS-CBN primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” caught the attention of some Filipinos who are anticipating the next episodes of the Philippine adaptation.

The network on Thursday posted a video on its Facebook page after the series has reached its 24-episode count which featured the following description:

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! TAPOS na ang PAGPAPASENSYA. ORAS na para sumabak sa GIYERA!”

The trailer features more intense moments and bolder confrontational scenes among the characters, especially from Jodi Sta. Maria who plays the scorned wife, Dr. Jill Ilustre.

It has so far reached 7,400 likes and “love” reactions and 1,200 shares on the social networking platform.

The trailer has increased the anticipation of fans who shared their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

“‘Yun oh! For me, Pinoy version is the best version next to the original. Lavarn, Dr. Jill,” a Facebook user wrote in response to the video.

“Eto na ‘yung inaabangan ko!!! Hwaiting, Doc Jill,” another online user commented with a series of flexed biceps emojis.

“Nakakagigil… Super ganda na ‘to!!! Salute to miss (Jodi) and Zanjoe… And the rest of the cast… super galing!!” a different fan shared with beating hearts emojis.

“Grabeeeeeee!!!! This is such a (bomb emojis). Salute to all the cast!!!! My heart, grabeeeehhhhhhh!!!!!!” another Filipino exclaimed with a heart-with-ribbon emoji.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” is the Philippine adaptation of the hit BBC Studios drama series “Doctor Foster” released in 2015.

It was also the source material of the popular 2020 K-drama “The World of the Married.”

The Philippine version is locally produced under ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Poster for Philippines’ ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ evokes horror vibes

It features Jill, a loving wife and mother, whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair to Lexy, the daughter of her friend.

Her husband, David Ilustre, is played by Zanjoe Marudo while Lexy is played by Sue Ramirez.

Other cast members include Jane Oineza, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Rachel Alejandro, Angeli Bayani, Ketchup Eusebio, Bianca Manalo, Empress Schuck and Ronnie Lazaro.

The series airs weekdays every 8:40 p.m. at the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 at TV5.

Advance episodes also available on iWantTFC and Viu, 48 hours before its television broadcast.