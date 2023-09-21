‘Ibang-iba na’: Jodi Sta. Maria’s cat Naia continues to wow Pinoys with transformation

Airport stray-turned-feline celebrity Naia (pronounced Na-ya) continued to amaze Filipinos with his significant improvement nine months after being rescued by actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

The actress on Thursday, September 21 shared a picture of her rescued ginger cat in a suit with the caption:

"Good morning from Mister Always Hungry and Always Sleepy (smiling face emoji) Have a wonderful day, everyone (white heart emoji."

Good morning from Mister Always Hungry and Always Sleepy 😊 Have a wonderful day everyone 🤍 pic.twitter.com/f2p0dHINkF — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) September 21, 2023

Jodi’s post has earned over 2,700 likes and several comments, including those who have witnessed Naia’s physical transformation following his rescue last January.

“Naia looks so much healthier! His coat is glossier and thicker,” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform wrote.

“Our not-so-baby Naia,” another user wrote.

“Grabe, ibang-iba na talaga si Naia sa dating kuting sa airport,” commented a different Pinoy.

Naia used to be the stray kitten that Jodi encountered at Terminal 1 of NAIA earlier this year.

Jodi said the cat appeared to be “asking for humans to feed and help” him, adding that the passengers’ carts were bumping him at that time.

The actress’ adoption story has captured social media users’ attention. She has since been giving updates about the rescued feline.

Jodi is an animal lover who is said to have a “soft spot for cats.”