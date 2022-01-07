Poster for Philippines’ ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ evokes horror vibes

The official poster for the upcoming drama series “The Broken Marriage Vow” is giving Filipinos thriller and horror vibes after it was released by its show producer on Monday.

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment introduced the poster featuring a shattered picture of the series lead, Jodi Sta. Maria, looking at the viewers.

A look at the broken pieces reveals other characters’ faces such as Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph)

Jodi plays the part of Dr. Jill Ilustre who while Zanjoe plays her husband David Ilustre, Sue as Lexy Lucero and Zaijian as Gio, Jill and David’s only son.

The premise follows Jill, a loving wife and mother, whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair to Lexy.

It is a Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama series “Doctor Foster” released in 2015.

It was also the source material of the popular 2020 K-drama “The World of the Married.”

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will start airing on the following platforms on January 24: Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

The series will also star Jane Oineza, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Rachel Alejandro, Angeli Bayani, Ketchup Eusebio, Bianca Manalo, Empress Schuck and Ronnie Lazaro.

Meanwhile, the poster earned raves from online Filipinos who commented that it gave them vibes different from a typical drama series.

“Ala Black Mirror dating ng poster,” a Redditor said, referencing the British series that explores techno-paranoia.

“Love the poster although it’s giving me horror/slasher film vibes,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Orphan movie poster vibes,” a different user commented, referencing the 2009 psychological horror film of the same title.

“Ala ‘Split’ and ‘Glass’ ni James McAvoy,” another Redditor noted, referencing other thriller movies.

The poster for “The Broken Marriage Vow” was designed by Justin Besana.

He has previously designed posters for restored and remastered movies released by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration group such as “Karnal,” “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising,” and “Misteryo Sa Tuwa.”