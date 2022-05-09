Countries land on Twitter PH’s trending list amid 2022 polls partial, unofficial count count

By
Jeline Malasig
-
May 9, 2022 - 11:52 PM
627
A worker cleans a chair at the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), a command center of the election watchdog, a day prior to the national elections in Manila, Philippines, May 8, 2022. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Names of different countries topped local Twitter‘s trending list on Monday evening as partial and unofficial votes from the 2022 national and local elections get transmitted from the Comelec transparency media server.

As of 9:47 p.m.Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is leading the partial and unofficial tally of votes for the president. His running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is also leading the vice presidential race.

Vice President Leni Robredo sits in second place along with her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who is second next to Duterte-Carpio.

Those leading in the senatorial race are actor Robin Padilla, Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique), broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and Sen. Win Gatchalian and Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, among others.

Amid the reports, keywords such as “Canada,” “New Zealand” and “Australia” landed on Twitter Philippines’ trending list.

Some Filipinos whose national bets didn’t make it to the top so far have been posting tweets about “moving” to other countries based on the partial and unofficial count.

“Hello, send link sa Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc. scholarship applications pls,” a Twitter user quipped.

“I can see Canada waving at me… I can’t afford another 6 (years) of indecencies,” another online user wrote with pensive face emojis.

A different Filipino quipped that the following scenarios were happening amid the turnout of the partial and unofficial results:

Filipinos are known to settle overseas to hold jobs with higher pay than in their homeland. The most popular territories are usually in the West.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR