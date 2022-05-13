Parody Twitter Spaces bring laugh to netizens amid post-election stress

Rosette Adel
May 13, 2022 - 6:28 PM
Screenshot of Twitter Spaces #RosasTayoMagMahal.

A singing VP Leni Labrador and President Diggie gracing Twitter Spaces every night served as stress relievers to some Filipino online users battling post-election stress.

On Wednesday, a group of voice actors took to Twitter and hosted back-to-back Spaces or audio discussions. They entertained Filipinos who were dismayed by the partial and unofficial result of the 2022 elections.

The first Twitter Spaces, hosted by Mark Angelo Roma, @KiyoOnate, @AltStarMagic, is titled “RosasSaDilim” followed by the love advice version titled “MahalangMagmahal.”

They were joined by voice actors who impersonated government officials such as Vice President Leni Robredo (VP Leni Labrador), President Rodrigo Duterte (President Diggie), Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (Joy Del Monte and Mayor Joy Dishwashing Liquid) and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto (Mayor B. Kho Juice).

In the succeeding Twitter Spaces, there were also impersonators of Ariana Grande, Bea Alonzo, Tricia Robredo, and Ogie Diaz, among others.

The voice acting of the parody accounts impressed Twitter users and gave them good vibes.

Among the moments that captured the attention of netizens was when parody accounts VP Leni Labrador and President Diggie sang one of the famous campaign songs of Robredo, “Rosas” penned by Nica del Rosario.

On Thursday and until Friday evening, the Twitter Spaces dominated the conversations on the micro-blogging platform. The hashtags #MahalAngMagMahal and #RosasTayoMagMahal, among the titles of the Spaces are currently on the top trending keywords on Twitter Philippines with over 64,100 and 27,300 tweets, respectively.

The Thursday spaces also reached around 63,000 views.

Some of the spaces were graced by various personalities such as Angel Locsin, Krissy Achino, Saab Magalona and the real Ogie Diaz, among others.

Delighted online users shared snaps of the Twitter spaces that caught their attention and made them laugh.

They praised the team behind the spaces for sharing their talents bringing relief amid the stressful times. Some dubbed the Twitter spaces their “happy pill.”

The host said the audio shows were only supposed to last this week but they are extending it until next week to entertain more Filipinos.

“Thank you so much! I guess we’re all that stressed and sad with how the election turned out noh? Don’t worry. We’ll try to make you all happy this week,” one of the hosts, Mark said.

“Thank you for your support. Being there for each other in these trying times can be extremely helpful. Cheers!” he also said in a separate tweet.

