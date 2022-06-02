‘Flex lang namin’: Burger chain says locally-sourced meat supply more than enough

A local burger franchise assured its patrons that it has an ample supply of ingredients for its food products this year.

Minute Burger issued this advisory on Tuesday, May 31 following the recent reports of some restaurants in the country being affected by supply chain shortages.

“Flex lang namin ang magandang balita na ‘to,” the burger chain’s management said on Facebook with a smirk emoji.

In its post, Minute Burger said that it will continue to offer “buy-one, take-one” for its burgers and hotdog sandwiches.

“To all our loyal Minute Burger customers, we are happy to announce that our supply of locally-sourced quality meat products is more than enough to keep our network of over 600 Minute Burger stores stocked with your favorite Buy One Take One burgers and hotdog sandwiches for the rest of the year,” they said.

The burger brand’s post had since gathered 4,500 reactions, 360 comments and 647 shares.

Of these, 2,200 were love reactions, 1,100 were likes, 979 were laugh and 79 were care reactions.

In the comments section, Minute Burger’s page administrator left cryptic remarks to the page’s followers.

One comment reads: “Bakit kayo tumatawa ha?”

Then, in another comment, the page quipped that it should have changed “customers” with “costumers.”

“Dapat pala Minute Burger Costumers,” the administrator commented.

The statement received mixed reactions.

Some online users praised the burger chain for supporting locally-made meat for their patties.

“Support local. Berigud,” one Facebook user said.

“Locally sourced kasi! Salamat sa pag tangkilik ng sariling atin!” another Facebook user commented.

Others perceived it to throw shade at one of their rival burger chains.

“I’m loving the shade….Tamang tama sa init ng araw,” one Facebook user said.

Several prominent food brands, both homegrown and franchised from overseas, informed their patrons that they are experiencing a shortage of some ingredients that have affected their product line.

The latest ones are Mary Grace Café, which is famous for its ensaymadas, and Randy’s Donuts, a donut shop franchised from Los Angeles.

Some businessmen stated that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine might have played a role in the global scarcity of ingredients and materials.

