Congratulatory messages pour in for new CPAs

Messages of support poured in for the new certified public accountants following the release of the CPA Board Exam results last night, on June 1.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission, a total of 990 out of 4,442 examinees passed the May 2022 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam (CPALE). It translates to a passing rate of 22.29%.

This rate is slightly higher than that of last December 2021.

Only 318 out 1,454 examinees passed the exams for that year, thus a passing rate of 21.87%.

PRC released the full list of passers on social media and on its website.

RESULTS ARE OUT!

Congratulations to the new CPA’s!

Congratulatory remarks for the new CPAs immediately filled social media after.

Those who passed the exams also shared their triumph on their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The keywords “CPAs” and “CPALE” soon reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

As of writing, the former has 2,914 tweets and the latter has 4,631 tweets under their belts.

2019 Bar topnotcher and CPA Mae Diane Azores joined other Filipinos who cheered for the new accountants amid the perceived low passing rate.

“While we celebrate the success of those who made it, we are still hoping for a higher passing rate for CPALE next time. We need more CPAs!” Azores said.

“My non-BSA friends are saying ‘ANG BABA NG PASSING RATE NG CPALE’ while us, BSA students, are saying ‘G*** TUMAAS NA PASSING RATE’ we are not the same (crying emojis) CONGRATS TO THE NEW CPAs!” one online user tweeted.

Some online users also expressed messages of support for the rest of the aspiring accountants who did not pass the exams.

They noted that the CPALE is one of the most difficult licensure tests in the Philippines.

“Congratulations to everyone who passed and everyone who braved the CPALE!” one Twitter user said.

“Once again, CPALE remains to be one of the hardest Licensure Exams in the country. Congratulations not only to those who passed, but to everyone who braved to take the exams! Alam namin ang pagod at kaba na pinagdaanan ninyo, at ang oras na ginugol ninyo dito. Hugs!” another online user tweeted.

Others suggested that CPALE should be reformed to produce more licensed accounts in the country in the future.

“990 out of 4,442 pass the May 2022 CPA Licensure Examination. The national passing rate of 22.29% remains to be one of the lowest among licensure exams. It cannot be stressed enough: there is a need to reform CPALE,” 2019 Bar topnotcher and CPA Kenneth Manuel said.

“Saan ba talaga may mali? Sa pagtuturo, sa mga nag-aaral, sa mga paaralan, sa mga binabasang materyales, sa gumagawa ng test? Saan nga ba? O tatawagin na lang natin itong normal?” a Facebook user asked.

The PRC Board also posted the names of the ten CPALE topnotchers on Facebook.

Jhoone Cyrelle Dela Cruz Nacario from the University of Santo Tomas topped the list with an 88.83% score.

Below are the rest of the new CPAs who are on the topnotcher list.