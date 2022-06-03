Netizens amused by ‘Imelda Marcos’ winner in online promo

A familiar name in the list of winners of an e-wallet’s weekly promotions gained some buzz among Facebook users.

In a Facebook post on June 1, PayMaya or Maya announced the 25 winners of its “Load Up for Millions Promo” from April 1 to 7.

The name “Imelda Marcos”, which is the namesake of the Marcos matriarch, was among them.

On the post, Maya advised winners that they will receive their prizes in the form of vouchers.

“Way to go for our 25 winners from April 1-7 from our Load Up for Millions Promo! You’ll receive your prize in the ‘Vouchers’ section of the app soon!” the app said.

“Want to be a winner too? Keep buying load on the Maya app and be one of the 25 weekly winners or one of the 2 winners of P500,000 for the grand draw!” it added.

The main post has since received 1,200 reactions, 414 comments and 1,900 shares.

One of their graphics that showed the name “Imelda Marcos,” however, gained more traction.

So far, it has 23,000 reactions, 805 comments and 7,100 shares. Most of the reactions were laugh emojis.

Since one of the winners has the same name as the Marcos matriarch, several users congratulated her in the comments section.

“Taray, back to back winner,” one user said with laugh emojis.

“Yung nanalo si BBM (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) for president tapos winner din dito si Imelda Marcos. Wow!” another user commented.

Her son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been proclaimed president-elect of the Philippines after gathering a majority vote of 31 million.

Others also hoped in jest that the winner, Imelda’s namesake, will donate her prize instead of keeping it.

“Madam Imelda, napupuno ka ng grasya. Donate donate donate,” one Facebook user said.

Some online users, meanwhile, quipped that Imelda could use the prize money to save up and pay for the cases the Marcos family are involved in.

“May pang-down na sa seven counts of graft,” one user said.

“Congrats po! 202,999,990,000 na lang po bubunuin niyo,” another user commented.

The cases they referenced are her seven counts of graft conviction and the P203 billion real estate tax liabilities of the Marcos family.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue previously confirmed that a written demand was sent to them in December 2021 concerning their real estate tax liabilities.

On the other hand, in November 2018, Imelda, the wife of ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was sentenced to prison for seven counts of graft in relation to private organizations she was found to have created in Switzerland while she was still a government official.

Less than a month after her conviction, in December of that year, she posted a P300,000 bail for her temporary freedom.

Following her son’s proclamation last May 25, her daughter Sen. Imee Marcos said that the former first lady seemed to have stopped showing signs of health issues immediately after.

“She’s suddenly able to hear, to walk, lahat ng sakit-sakit noong panahon ng COVID-19. Lahat ng nararamdaman biglang nawala. Maliksing-maliksi,” she was quoted as saying in a report.

The senator added: “Lahat ng nararamdaman biglang nawala, malisking-maliksi at parang ‘di na siya 92 kundi 29.”