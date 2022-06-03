Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Tagle member of Vatican divine worship congregation

Pope Francis has appointed new members of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments, including Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

The cardinal’s appointment was announced by the Vatican on Wednesday, June 1.

The prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples is among the 22 new members of the congregation currently headed by Cardinal-designate Arthur Roche.

He is also the second current Filipino member of the dicastery, the other being Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, whose appointment was renewed by the pope last March.

Members of Vatican congregations normally have five-year term and may be renewed for a second term.

The congregation is charged with overseeing most of the global Catholic Church’s liturgical concerns.