Filipinos bid farewell to Internet Explorer as it reaches retirement date

Filipinos bade farewell to the decades-old Internet Explorer as the browser officially gets phased out on Wednesday.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it would retire its web browser on June 15, 2022.

While the company would no longer support it, Internet Explorer-based websites and applications will work with Microsoft Edge at least until 2029.

This is because many organizations have websites based on the decades-old browser.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the tech company said in a blog post before, referring to its other browser initially launched in 2015.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Microsoft added.

A day before Internet Explorer’s official retirement, the Philippine STAR released a quote card reminding Filipinos about its phase-out.

This induced nostalgia among browser users.

“Dito kami nagsimula kahit medyo mabagal ang browser (maybe dahil sa luma pa ang Internet provider namin) but still, a lot of thank you for the service,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Diyan ako nag-do-download ng Google Chrome para i-install,” another online user said, referring to one of the most popular web browsers.

“Thank you, Internet Explorer, sa help mo during elementary and HS (high school) days ko,” wrote a different Filipino with a heart emoji.

“Goodbye, magkikita na kayo sa wakas ng mga long time frends (friends) mo na sina Netscape Navigator, YM at si Friendster,” another Facebook user commented, referring to some discontinued internet-based services.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 and was one of the first major web browsers to be produced. It is tightly linked to the Windows Operating System.