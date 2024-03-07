LinkedIn back up following brief outage

Microsoft’s LinkedIn said on Wednesday it was back up after a brief outage that had impacted thousands of users.

At one point during the day there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network in the U.S., according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

LinkedIn previously said on Wednesday that some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

