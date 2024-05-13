Leni Robredo spotted in real-life location of famous desktop wallpaper

Former Vice President and Angat Buhay chair Leni Robredo last Thursday shared photos of her trip to Arizona for a reunion, with stops at the Grand Canyon, Antelope, Sedona and Phoenix.

Some of her photos drew the attention of many Filipinos online who recognized the location from a desktop wallpaper.

A post shared by Leni Gerona Robredo (@lenirobredo)

In jest, numerous Facebook users shared Leni’s post with the caption, “Sana all nakakapasok sa laptop”.

Pinoy pop culture page FFTM also posted the “wallpaper” joke and amassed over 161,000 likes on Facebook.

Leni’s daughter, Tricia Robredo, commented on the post and wrote “You made it Leni”.

The said “wallpaper” photos were taken at the Antelope Canyon, frequently mistaken for the Grand Canyon.

Antelope is famous for hikers and is the primary attraction of the Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park in Lechee, Arizona.

The striking colors of pink, orange, and gold when photographed at high noon from March to October is one of its notable features.

The texture that appears smooth to the eyes is also what made the canyon a photogenic wonder.

Operating systems such as Microsoft use Antelope Canyon photos as one of its default desktop backgrounds, making it a remarkable visual for PC users.