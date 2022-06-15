How some LGUs keep pediatric vaccination sites virus-free

One of the country’s leading providers of cleaning and disinfecting products recently collaborated with various local government units to help keep pediatric vaccination sites virus-free by providing them with some of its products.

Clorox Philippines provided Clorox Expert Disinfecting Wipes to people visiting pediatric vaccination sites as well as medical practitioners on sites amid the still prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the collaboration, the brand for cleaning aims to help local authorities in strengthening public health and safety.

Among the LGUs the cleaning brand has partnered with include Cainta, Rizal, San Juan City and Mandaluyong City. The company provided each LGU with 1,000 Clorox Expert Disinfecting Wipes in canisters given to children, parents, and medical frontliners at pediatric vaccination sites.

“Even though we are now at a lower alert level, it is still vital that we continue to practice our cleaning and disinfecting habits as the threat of the coronavirus remains. Clorox Philippines has always been committed to helping improve and ensure the health and safety of our fellow Filipinos every day with our products,” Monique Gonzales, marketing manager for Southeast Asia at Clorox International said.

“We hope that by providing Clorox Expert Disinfecting Wipes, we can help encourage Filipinos to make it a habit to disinfect their homes or wherever they go,” she added.

Gonzales is thankful that LGUs let them participate in their vaccination efforts.

“We look forward to more collaboration with the local authorities to help ensure Filipinos’ health and safety,” Gonzales said.

The government began the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 in February this year.

Some pediatric vaccination sites that month caught the attention of social media with their colorful, kid-friendly designs and motifs.

Pediatric vaccination sites in the cities of Caloocan, Taguig, San Juan and Quezon mounted colorful and cheerful designs in their venues to accommodate children and make the experience as pleasant as possible.

Other gimmicks include balloons, and the provision of free candies and ice cream, among others.

They also provided sanitation agents such as alcohol and implemented a temperature check and face mask policy to keep these vaccination sites virus-free. —Rosette Adel

