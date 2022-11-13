Manila archdiocese urges churchgoers to keep face masks on

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila encouraged the faithful to continue the use of face masks in churches despite the government easing restrictions.

The archdiocese, in a circular released November 8, urged churchgoers to adhere with the health protocols, calling it a ‘compassionate’ act for others as COVID-19 remains a serious threat.

“We continue to encourage our parishioners to wear face masks in our churches during liturgical celebrations and other gatherings in compassionate regard to the elderly and the vulnerable,” it said.

“The pandemic difficulties stirred us to take care of each other and by this we will be known that we are disciples of the Lord,” the archdiocese added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on October 28 made optional the wearing of face masks indoors and outdoors amid the pandemic.

The directive was provided under an executive order, marking an end to the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country since the start of the pandemic.

Marcos, however, still recommends the wearing of face masks for the elderly, those with comorbidity and immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, those unvaccinated, and people with COVID-19 symptoms.

