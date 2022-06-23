PGH in need of breastmilk donations for babies of COVID-stricken mothers

Call for breastmilk donations for the sustenance of babies of COVID-positive mothers were launched on social media as Metro Manila continues to record an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Twitter user @avlopez_ on Thursday shared an infographic asking for milk donations for the Philippine General Hospital‘s “premature, sick babies, and infants of severe COVID mothers.”

“Hello! Please RT (retweet). Our milk supply ran out so our babies aren’t feeding (pleading face emoji). If you have breastmilk, please do donate. Thank you!” she tweeted.

Hello! Please RT. Our milk supply ran out so our babies aren’t feeding 🥺 if you have breastmilk, please do donate. Thank you! 🥛🥛🥛🥛🥛🥛🥛 pic.twitter.com/e7xUHapyav — Anju the 감자 🌙🌟 (@avlopez_) June 23, 2022

The same infographic was also shared on the microblogging platform last October.

The PGH Human Milk Bank is in need of BREASTMILK donations for our premature, sick, and infants of severe COVID mothers. If you want to donate, you may fill up the donor screening form thru this link:https://t.co/lSayBCQ4DK

and contact our milk bank staff at 09206655490. pic.twitter.com/MaF3626QPJ — Cham Cabaña (@chamcabana) October 25, 2021

Human milk banks ensure that infants in emergency situations receive breast milk. It provides a supply of milk from lactating women.

A breast milk provides all the nourishment that infants need in their first six months.

UNICEF said it is critical for newborn babies to be exclusively breastfed for them to have a healthy start in life.

Meanwhile, the appeal comes as the health department sees a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Metro Manila.

The agency said that it is also seeing a possible peak that may reach as high as 2,000 cases per day in the capital region towards the end of July.

Despite the increase in infections, the DOH notes that it is not translating to higher hospital or intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.

It reminded the public to be vigilant in observing minimum health protocols such as face mask wearing, physical distancing, handwashing and being conscious of good ventilation.