PSA: LTO has a mobile app where users can report traffic violators, erring motorists

Did you know that you can report traffic violators directly to the Land Transportation Office through your phone?

This was what educator-podcaster Jay-Em Estrella revealed on Twitter on Wednesday in a public awareness post, admitting that he hasn’t “used it much yet.”

“PSA: LTO has an incident reporting app,” he wrote. “PSA” is short for public service announcement.

“It seems na marami pang pwedeng i-improve, but it’s something. May paglalagyan na rin mga GoPro ganaps ko,” Estrella added, referring to a famous brand of action cameras.

Estrella also shared an article about the LTO app in another tweet.

Last month, Autoindustriya.com featured the agency’s Central Command Center for CitiSend, the mobile app.

The report said it is located at the LTO’s East Avenue Head Office, where personnel “monitor various places in Metro Manila, together with the reports sent by motorists that are being evaluated.”

“Through CitiSend, the LTO acts on smoke-belching vehicles, illegally parked cars, and many other road incidents,” it added.

The report described the app as the “agency’s way of saying ‘Post it here, and we’ll do the rest.'”

CitiSend, they said, “works just like any other social media app” when the user is reporting violations.

An individual only needs to have the traffic violator’s plate number, the location of the incident, and a description of what happened.

They also need to give supporting evidence such as a picture or a video and then categorize in the app which violation was committed.

The LTO said that a user’s information will be kept secret once they submit reports.

The agency plans to integrate other agencies and offices to be on board with the initiative.

In another report, former transport secretary Arthur Tugade said that the CitiSend app would serve as a road user’s direct line of communication to the land transportation agency.

It is app is available on both Google and Apple devices.