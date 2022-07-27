Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Abra in Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near Dolores in Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, while a Reuters witness said it was strongly felt in the country’s capital Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, on the other hand, reported that the quake has magnitude 7.3 and occurred at 8:43 a.m. in Lagangilang, Abra.

It has a depth of focus of 025 kilometers.