DOH grants 2 Taguig health centers licenses to function as primary care facilities

Two health centers in Taguig City were granted licenses by the Department of Health to operate as primary care facilities.

The two health centers, namely the Hagonoy Health Center and Calzada Health Center, will operate as Primary Care Facilities until Dec. 31, 2024.

According to the Taguig City government, the health centers received their licenses on July 25.

These health centers were the first to receive accreditation as primary care facilities in Metro Manila.

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano applauded the milestone and emphasized that the local government unit will create more health programs for the city.

“We believe that in order to adapt to the rapidly changing society, we must ensure the health of our community. Health is essential for a society to function; thus, we will continue to create effective and inclusive health programs for our citizens in Taguig City,” Cayetano said.

According to the Republic Act No. 11223 or Universal Health Care Act, the DOH is responsible for granting licenses for stand-alone facilities that provide primary care services.

The DOH defines a PCF as an “institution that primarily delivers primary care services which shall be licensed or registered by the DOH.”

Primary Care Facilities seek to provide the community with initial contact, accessible, continuous, comprehensive, and coordinated primary care services.