QR code surprise? Twice’s ‘Talk That Talk’ music video got fans reminiscing

Twice fans, collectively called Once, felt emotional over the surprise of their idol at the end of the “Talk That Talk” music video, which was released on Friday, August 26.

In the latter part of the video, a QR code appeared. This linked viewers to Twice’s first Instagram post in 2015, the year the girl group debuted.

“Something felt like a thread and a needle. Even if it’s just one love from our fans, we will surely repay you with double love,” the girl group said in the post.

“How difficult it is to build a relationship in life, even if it’s just passing through, but as much as you love us like this, we will become TWICE that you can’t forget even if you see it once,” Twice added.

“ONCE & TWICE. Let’s go together till the end, love it,” the nine-member girl group wrote.

Some fans cannot contain their feelings after scanning the QR code.

“So the last QR code in the MV will link you to this instapost ㅠㅠㅠ I didn’t follow TWICE from the start, but I’m sure to stay with you till the end,” a Twitter user wrote.

“The QR code at the end of Talk that Talk leads to one of Twice’s first Instagram posts. Makes my heart hurt,” an online user wrote with two heart emojis.

“I’m gonna cry bc the QR code at the end takes you to,” a Twitter user said.

“Talk that Talk” is part of Twice’s eleventh mini-album, “Between 1 & 2“.

Prior to the album’s release, The Korea Herald reported that Twice had sold more than 1 million albums.

Some of the group’s hit songs include “Fancy,” “Feel Special,” and “I Can’t Stop Me.“

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.